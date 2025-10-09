Cuttack, October 9: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the state's law and order situation at Lok Seva Bhawan and instructed the police administration to maintain "strict surveillance on anti-social and disruptive elements" across the state, a press release from the Chief Minister's office stated. During the review, the Chief Minister observed that some "vested groups are attempting to malign Odisha's peaceful image", and stressed that such "activities must be firmly curbed". He directed senior police officials to "remain alert and act promptly against those trying to disturb peace and harmony." Cuttack Durga Puja Clash Led to 2 Deaths? Odisha Police Debunk Fake News of Fatalities in Violence During Idol Immersion.

Informing about the situation in Cuttack, officials said that normalcy has largely been restored, with curfew lifted and internet services resumed. The CM advised the police to "remain cautious and continue patrolling in sensitive areas to ensure peace is maintained." He also urged police officers to continue "community engagement and dialogue with various group leaders to strengthen social harmony" in the "City of Brotherhood." Expressing grief over the murder of Berhampur lawyer and social worker Pitabas Panda, CM Majhi directed police to "nab the culprits" at the earliest and ensure exemplary punishment for those involved. Cuttack Violence: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Appeals for Peace and Calm After Communal Clash in Odisha Town During Durga Idol Immersion.

The meeting was attended by CM's Advisor Prakash Mishra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu, Director General of Police YB Khurania, Principal Secretary to CM Shashwat Mishra, and senior police officials. This comes after clashes were reported in Cuttack between two clashes following incidents of stone pelting and clashes during the Durga Puja immersion. A total of 25 people, including eight policemen, were injured in the incident. The internet services are suspended.

