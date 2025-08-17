Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ghee Sankranti (Ghyu Tyar), a traditional folk festival celebrated with fervour in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that our folk festivals are not only a symbol of our rich culture and heritage but are also invaluable heritage connecting generations. He also said, "I pray to God that this holy festival brings happiness, prosperity and good health in your life."

In a heartfelt message shared on X, CM Dhami congratulated everyone and emphasised the cultural significance of the festival.

"Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all of you on the traditional folk festival of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Ghee Sankranti (Ghyu Tyar). Our folk festivals are not only symbols of our rich culture and heritage but also invaluable treasures that connect generations. I pray to God that this sacred festival brings happiness, prosperity, and excellent health into your life," CM Dhami wrote on X.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami extended wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Remembering Lord Krishna on his birth anniversary, he called him the "symbol of truth, righteousness, and justice".

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the birth celebration of Lord Shri Krishna, the symbol of truth, righteousness, and justice. I pray to Lord Shri Krishna for the happy, healthy, and auspicious life of you all," CM Dhami wrote on X.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

In a social media post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "At the camp office, tributes were paid on the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna, and our inspiration, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, who gave a new direction to Indian politics with democratic ideals." (ANI)

