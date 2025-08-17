Soreng, August 17: A mild earthquake of magnitude measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck Soreng district in Sikkim on Sunday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres at 5:03:07 hours Indian Standard Time (IST) with its epicentre located at 27.19°N latitude and 88.29°E longitude. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 on Richter Scale Strikes Carlsberg Ridge, No Casualties Reported.

"EQ of M: 2.8, On: 17/08/2025 05:03:07 IST, Lat: 27.19 N, Long: 88.29 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Soreng, Sikkim," the NCS wrote on X. Further details are awaited.

