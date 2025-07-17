Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): During the review of Skill Development and Labour Department in the Secretariat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials that all the concerned departmental secretaries should work in coordination to connect the youth in the state with skill development and employment, a press release from the Uttarakhand CMO said.

He directed the Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the secretaries and make a concrete strategy for this.

The Chief Minister also directed to link skill development with incubation and growth centers. He said that better training should be arranged for the local people in every district for works like plumber, electrician, carpenter, and mechanic.

Training courses should be prepared keeping in mind the demand of industries and future requirements. State-of-the-art machines, laboratories and smart classrooms should be established in the training centers.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to connect people with skill development and training keeping in mind the traditional identity of every district.

Along with increasing the registration on the e-shram portal, all skilled workers should be brought under the ambit of social security. He directed that a plan should be made soon for action related to targeted rehabilitation for child labour liberation. Special campaigns should be run in the big districts of the state for freedom from child labour.

The Chief Minister directed that special skill development centres should be established to increase the participation of women in the field of self-employment and Skill on Wheels vans should be started in remote areas of the state.

The Chief Minister, while stressing on contacting the Indian embassies in the respective countries to connect the youth of the state with employment abroad in the healthcare and hospitality sector, also directed to establish regular coordination with Doon University to provide foreign language courses to such youth.

The Chief Minister also talked about ensuring all necessary arrangements in the Centers of Excellence being built in the districts.

The Chief Minister said that the Skill Development Department should present a clear action plan within 10 days about the long-term plan along with details of how many youth were linked to skill development and employment every year.

It was informed in the meeting that consent has been obtained from the Government of India to provide one year training in ITI and one year training in industries under the two-year course to the candidates taking training in 27 ITIs of the state. The process of obtaining consent for five other ITI's is underway. (ANI)

