Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' in Dehradun on Wednesday morning in honour of the Indian Armed Forces.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes at nine terror hideouts in the deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which began on Tuesday, will continue till May 23.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also flagged off a 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' in Bhubaneswar. He was joined by Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and other BJP leaders.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders and workers joined the yatra.

The campaign kicked off in Delhi with a symbolic march featuring a 108-foot-tall national flag. The yatra began at Kartavya Path and will conclude at the National War Memorial, with thousands, including BJP workers, citizens, NGOs, RWAs, religious leaders, and social organisations gathered to pay tribute to the armed forces.

According to party sources, ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent public figures will lead the marches in various states, underscoring the message of unity, patriotism, and national pride.

The yatra is being seen as more than just a party initiative, with the BJP aiming to turn it into a large-scale people's movement.

In preparation, BJP President JP Nadda held a key strategy meeting on May 12 at the party headquarters with general secretaries.

Senior leaders, including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, have been tasked with coordinating the campaign across regions.

The party also plans to hold press conferences nationwide and will engage social media influencers to amplify the campaign's message digitally and reach younger audiences. (ANI)

