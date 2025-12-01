Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the 71st National Convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held at the Parade Ground in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister welcomed the office bearers of ABVP who had come from across the country. He said that he, too, had once actively worked among students as a member of the Vidyarthi Parishad. Those experiences not only helped him understand leadership and organisational skills but also strengthened his commitment to social service. Those values and ideals form the foundation of his life and inspire him every day to move forward with discipline on the path of service. He added that, "this National Convention of the ABVP is not an ordinary event but a grand gathering of energetic youth dedicated to the sacred mission of nation-building."

On this occasion, he also honoured Mr Krishna Pandey from Gorakhpur with the Prof. Yashwant Rao Kelkar Youth Award. The Chief Minister said that Mr Pandey has set an exemplary model of social responsibility through his work in the areas of eradicating child begging, serving destitute mentally ill individuals, and rehabilitating prison inmates.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the ideas and resolutions emerging from this platform would become milestones in the nation-building process and play a vital role in shaping the country's development and social progress.

He said that, "ABVP was established in 1949, at a time when the nation was moving towards a new era. There was a need for an organised, aware, value-driven, and nationalist student force for nation-building, social reform, and cultural awakening. For 77 years, the organisation has continued working on the principle of building the individual to build the nation. ABVP has emerged as a leading force, bringing transformative change across the nation's social, cultural, educational, and ideological spheres."

The Chief Minister said, "The youth of India are the nation's greatest asset. With their hard work, talent, and determination, they can realise the vision of a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. With proper guidance and direction, this energy can help India regain its position as a Vishwaguru (world leader). By channelling this energy in the right direction, we can achieve the dream of "One India, Best India."

He added that, " Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth are being recognised as the true strength of the nation, and continuous efforts are being made toward building a developed and self-reliant India. Through initiatives such as Startup India, Skill India, Digital India, Make in India, Fit India, and the New Education Policy, young people are being provided opportunities according to their talent and potential."

Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, ABVP National President Prof. Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari, General Secretary Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki, and other officials were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

