Mumbai, December 1: With just a day left for Maharashtra’s municipal elections, lakhs of women enrolled in the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana are still waiting for their November installment of INR 1,500. Government officials indicate that due to the Model Code of Conduct (MOC) and election-related workload, the payment is likely to be credited only after December 3, once polling and vote counting conclude.

The scheme, aimed at providing monthly financial assistance to women aged 21 to 65, has seen repeated delays in recent months, with installments often landing in the first week of the following month. This time, however, the hold-up is directly linked to the local body elections scheduled for December 2 and counting on December 3, during which government machinery remains fully occupied. Ladki Bahin Yojana Good News: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Get INR 3,000 of November and December Payments Together.

When Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get Ladki Bahin Yojana November 2025 Installment?

Sources suggest that while beneficiaries are hoping to receive both the November and December installments together, a dual payment appears unlikely at the moment due to administrative and financial constraints. Officials indicate that beneficiaries should expect only the pending November installment after December 3.

Meanwhile, the scheme has recently completed its first year, prompting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to underscore its significance. He emphasised that the Ladki Bahin Yojana has strengthened women’s financial independence, saying the government aims to help women become “one-lakh-rupee earning entrepreneurs,” adding that the initiative is a long-term social commitment, not an election-driven promise. Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Date Extended: Maharashtra Government Extends Deadline To Complete Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme's e-KYC Till December 31.

e-KYC Deadline Extended

The state has also extended the e-KYC deadline to December 31, 2025, providing beneficiaries with more time to complete the mandatory verification. Women who have not completed e-KYC will not receive future installments, the Women and Child Development Department has clarified. Minister Aditi Tatkare has urged all remaining beneficiaries to finish the process at the earliest.

As December begins, the delay in receiving the November installment has left many women anxious about whether their names remain on the beneficiary list-especially those who missed the earlier e-KYC deadline. For now, officials maintain that no eligible beneficiary will be dropped and payments will resume immediately after the election results are declared.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Saam TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

