Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reviewed preparations in Haridwar for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit on March 7, during which a major event will be held to mark the completion of four years of the state government.

Speaking about the upcoming programme, Dhami said that large-scale participation is expected from across Uttarakhand, particularly from the surrounding areas of Haridwar.

"There's a big event here, and people from the surrounding areas of Haridwar and across Uttarakhand will participate. Our prominent workers, office bearers, and others working in various sectors of society will all participate," he said.

The Chief Minister conducted an on-site inspection to assess arrangements and ensure that all preparations are in place ahead of the Union Home Minister's visit. Shah is scheduled to take part in events organised to commemorate four years of the Dhami-led government in the state.

Dhami further stated that the programme will showcase the achievements of the "double-engine government" and highlight key developmental initiatives undertaken in Uttarakhand in recent years.

"Additionally, there will be an event showcasing the work done by the double-engine government in recent years and the achievements of the state of Uttarakhand. There's a lot of enthusiasm among the people, and extensive preparations are underway," he added.

Speaking about the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, the Chief Minister said that the state government had begun preparations well in advance and that arrangements are now in the final stages.

"We began preparations for the Char Dham Yatra long ago, and preparations are in the final stages," Dhami said, expressing confidence that the yatra will be conducted smoothly.

The upcoming Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is set to begin on April 19. The yatra will commence with the opening of the gates at Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 19. The portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Badrinath Dham are also set to reopen for devotees on April 22 and April 23, respectively.

With lakhs of devotees expected to undertake the sacred journey this season, the state government is focusing on ensuring a safe, well-organised and hassle-free pilgrimage experience. (ANI)

