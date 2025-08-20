Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over the phone on the incident of the murder of Uttarakhand youth Sahil Bisht in Ambala.

Dhami requested the immediate arrest of the culprits and to ensure strict punishment.

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Public Event: Attacker Rajesh Bhai Khimji Sakriya's Mother Claims Her Son Is 'Not Mentally Sound'.

On this, Nayab Singh Saini assured that the criminals will not be spared at any cost, and clear instructions have been given to the police to take immediate action. He said that the Haryana government will take every possible step in this entire matter.

Expressing deep condolences to the victim's family, Chief Minister Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government is with them in this fight for justice and all possible assistance will be provided to the family.

Also Read | Online Gaming Bill 2025: Legislation to Regulate Online Gaming Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Uproar by Opposition (Watch Video).

On August 13, Sahil Bisht, a 30-year-old resident of Tisriyada village panchayat in Patti Basar, Balganga Tehsil of Bhilangana block, was brutally murdered in Ambala, reportedly during a robbery .

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the supplementary budget in the Assembly session held at Bhararisain (Gairsain).

Speaking of the supplementary budget, the Chief Minister said that the supplementary budget of Rs 5,315 crore had been prepared by imbibing the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

Furthermore, the CM stated that the budget was not just a document of figures, but the state's resolve towards sustainable development, inclusive development, innovation and economic strength.

He further stated that the state's focus was on the investment in human capital and the inclusive development of every section. The budget has been prepared keeping in mind the welfare of all sections, including farmers, workers, poor, women, youth, security forces and journalists.

The Chief Minister stated that adequate provisions have been made in the state for electricity tariff subsidies, health schemes, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, residences for policemen, rest houses for attendants, and the martyr and journalist welfare fund.

"Our government has also given priority to disaster mitigation and environmental balance, so that there is a balance between 'ecology' and 'economy'. Effective budgetary provisions have been made for landslides, earthquake risk, spring mapping, and disaster relief," he further stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)