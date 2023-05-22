Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 22 (ANI): With the state witnessing a record-breaking number of devotees visiting Uttarakhand for the 'Char Dham Yatra', Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the state is working to make everything smooth for the devotees and is ready to make a new record pertaining the same.

"We have been saying for long that the records will be broken during this year's Yatra. The work is going on in that direction as the number of devotees visiting the place is increasing. A record has already been made in the span of one month. We are working to make the Yatra smooth for the devotees. The state government is ready to welcome all the devotees," Dhami said while talking to ANI.

Also Read | Rajasthan BJP in Crisis? Vasundhara Raje's Absence in Working Committee Meeting Indicates All Is Not Well With Party.

He further said that till now 16,00000 devotees have visited the Char Dham Yatra and more devotees are expected to visit in the coming times.

"It is a matter of great pride for us. Sometimes, the weather is also a bit bad, so I want to tell all the devotees that whenever they come to visit, they must take the weather report once," he added.

Also Read | Govt Cuts FAME-II Subsidy on Electric Two-Wheelers From June 2023.

He further urged people to take their health into consideration.

The Chardham Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on April 22.

Uttarakhand Police on Thursday said that number of pilgrims who went on the Char Dham Yatra has crossed 10 lahks as on May 18.

"Uttarakhand Police is dedicated to the smooth darshan of the devotees coming on the Char Dham Yatra under the direction of the Chief Minister. Today till May 18, 2023, the number of pilgrims who went on the Char Dham Yatra has crossed 10 lahks," the press release said.

On May 17, CM Dhami inaugurated the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Char Dham Yatris in Rishikesh at a cost of about Rs 22.25 crore.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Chardham Yatris, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also inspected all the works being done for the convenience of Chardham Yatris. On this occasion, he also visited the hospital, registration office, inquiry and help centre in the transit camp and reviewed all the arrangements there. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)