Rudraprayag (U'khand), Feb 10 (PTI) Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit gave an assistance of Rs 50,000 to Class-12 student Shubham Kala on Friday to develop his own model of a drone camera.

Dikshit handed over a cheque for Rs 50,000 to Kala (17) in his chamber, according to an official release issued here.

The assistance to Kala was given to encourage students to come up with innovative ideas.

Kala had first shared his idea of developing a model of a drone camera with Dikshit at a programme held here recently by the district administration to honour promising students.

