Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): A massive fire broke out following a short circuit in an outhouse located on the premises of BD Pandey Hospital here on Wednesday, reducing an old warehouse to ashes and gutting around half a dozen two-wheelers parked nearby.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread rapidly, and the warehouse inside the outhouse was destroyed within a short time.

Residents immediately informed the fire department after noticing the incident. However, before fire tenders could reach the spot, the warehouse, along with three scooters and three motorcycles parked along the roadside, had already been reduced to ashes.

Fire department personnel reached the site and, after strenuous efforts, brought the fire under control. Officials said timely containment of the blaze helped avert a major incident in the area.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a three-storey chocolate factory in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, leading to an explosion and the collapse of the building, an official said.

Four firefighters sustained some injuries due to the collapse of the factory building situated in the Lasudia locality in the district. The fire incident occurred at around noon while work was underway at the factory. (ANI)

