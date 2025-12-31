New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, December 31: Gold prices in India remained steady on Wednesday, December 31, marking the final trading day of 2025 on a subdued note. After a year marked by sharp volatility and record highs, the gold rate today on New Year’s eve showed only marginal movement, with gold prices largely unchanged across key markets. Check gold rate today, December 31, in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram below.

As per latest data, 24-carat gold rate stood at INR 1,36,190 per 10 grams, slipping marginally by INR 10 from the previous session. 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, was priced at INR 1,24,840 per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold prices hovered around INR 1,01,920 per 10 grams. Final retail prices may vary depending on local taxes and making charges. Gold Rate Today, December 30, 2025: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rates Today: December 31, 2025 (Per 10 Grams)

City 22 Karat (Jewelry Gold) 24 Karat (Pure Gold) Delhi INR 1,24,990 INR 1,36,340 Mumbai INR 1,24,840 INR 1,36,190 Chennai INR 1,25,990 INR 1,37,450 Hyderabad INR 1,24,840 INR 1,36,190 Bengaluru INR 1,24,840 INR 1,36,190 Ahmedabad INR 1,24,890 INR 1,36,240 Kolkata INR 1,24,840 INR 1,36,190 Srinagar INR 1,25,050 INR 1,36,420 Jodhpur INR 1,25,000 INR 1,36,350 Jaipur INR 1,25,000 INR 1,36,350 Bhopal INR 1,24,850 INR 1,36,200 Lucknow INR 1,25,000 INR 1,36,350 Noida INR 1,24,990 INR 1,36,340 Ghaziabad INR 1,24,990 INR 1,36,340 Gurugram INR 1,24,850 INR 1,36,200

Gold Prices in 2025: Key Trend

The flat gold rate today comes after a strong year for bullion. In 2025, gold prices in India jumped by nearly 77%, driven by geopolitical tensions, central bank buying, and global currency fluctuations. The rally also shifted consumer preference toward gold coins and bars over heavy jewellery. Gold Rate Today, December 29, 2025: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

What’s Influencing Gold Prices Now

A stable Indian rupee and thin trading volumes during the global holiday season are keeping gold prices range-bound. Looking ahead to 2026, investors remain focused on central bank policies and global economic cues to gauge the next direction for the gold rate.

