Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 13 (ANI): In the run-up upto the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, 11500 booths in Uttarakhand have been set up and additional paramilitary forces have been demanded to handle the security concerns in the state.

Out of the 11500 booths that have been set up, 1500 booths are hypersensitive. Half to one section of paramilitary forces will be deployed in these hypersensitive booths.

According to the information received from the Police Headquarters, this time 15 percent additional paramilitary forces have been demanded from the Center to conduct the Lok Sabha elections, under which Uttarakhand Police Headquarters had demanded 115 companies of paramilitary forces, out of which 20 companies have been allotted to the state in the first phase.

The Police headquarters said that the police has been sent to each district as per the need.

The maximum paramilitary forces will be allotted to Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Dehradun and Nainital districts. Apart from paramilitary forces, PAC, Home Guards and local police force will also be deployed in the state, an official release stated.

Earlier this month, Election Commission of India went to Assam's Guwahati to review the preparedness for the upcoming elections.

The team conducted meeting with officials and political parties to review the security arrangements in the state.

The poll body also organised a briefing for observers to be deployed in the States and Union Territories.

Reminding the Observers of their crucial role, Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar directed them to ensure a level-playing field for free, fair, intimidation and inducement-free elections. CEC emphasised that the Observers as representatives of the Commission are expected to conduct themselves professionally and be accessible to all stakeholders including candidates.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held between April and May, this year. (ANI)

