India News | Uttarakhand Governor Approves Formation of Strategic Advisory Committee

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Governor of Uttarakhand has given approval for the formation of a Strategic Advisory Committee on Innovation & Effective Implementation, aimed at providing a strong foundation for the state's overall economic progress.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will chair the seven-member advisory committee.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami signed three important agreements at the Secretariat.

The Uttarakhand government, the Setu Commission, and the Tata Trust signed an agreement to work on social development.

A tripartite agreement was signed between the Setu Commission, the Higher Education Department, the Technical Education Department and the NASSCOM/IT-ITES Sector Skill Council towards making Uttarakhand India's leading skill centre in the field of technology.

A tripartite agreement was also signed between the Setu Commission, the Higher Education Department and the Wadhwani Foundation to make the state a skill development centre for emerging technology and employment-oriented personality development of students.

Under the 10-year agreement with Tata Trust to advance social and economic development in Uttarakhand, work will be done together in areas such as water management, nutrition, telemedicine, rural livelihood, and green energy.

Under the agreement with NASSCOM to make Uttarakhand a major skill centre in the field of technology, courses will be included with academic credit in all government and private higher education institutions of the state, and a model college in each district will be developed as a 'Mentor Institute'.

It aims to provide information and skill development in areas like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, and Python to about 1.5 lakh state students through the Future Skills Prime Platform.

Under the three-year agreement made with the Wadhwani Foundation to make Uttarakhand a skill development centre for students' emerging technology and employment-oriented personality development, courses will be included with academic credit in all government higher education institutions of the state from the next session.

The objective of this initiative is to assist about 1.20 lakh state students in artificial intelligence-based personality development and self-employment-related skill development. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the three agreements signed today for social development, making the state a centre of digital talent and starting modern courses of AI-based personality development will be extremely useful for the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said that to make Uttarakhand the country's leading state in every field, the state government is working on schemes keeping in mind the people at the end of the society. Many new initiatives are being taken by bringing people from every sector and class together for the state's overall development.

The Chief Minister said these agreements are important steps towards preparing human resources full of modern skills in Uttarakhand and making the state a modern AI and cybersecurity hub. The Chief Minister thanked Tata Trust, NASSCOM, and Wadhwani Foundation for these three important agreements made in the state. (ANI)

