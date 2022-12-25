Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Sunday honoured five district magistrates in the state for their contribution to "good governance" on the occasion of the Good Governance Day (Sushasan Diwas).

The officials honoured were Haridwar DM Vinay Shankar Pandey, Nainital DM Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, Pauri DM Ashish Chauhan, Rudraprayag DM Mayur Dikshit and Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana.

The governor also released Raj Bhawan's bi-annual magazine 'Devbhoomi Samvad' on the occasion.

The honour was conferred upon them at a function held at the Raj Bhawan here on the occasion of Good Governance Day (Sushasan Diwas).

"The objective of good governance is inclusive and all-round development. We can empower people only through good governance," he said while addressing the occasion at the Raj Bhawan.

Singh further said, "District administrations have an important role in good governance. It helps the government to implement the schemes in a better way. I firmly believe that you will continue to discharge your duties with utmost honesty and conscientiousness."

The decision to award the DMs for their distinguished services was taken by the governor as there was no system earlier to honour them separately for their performance, secretary to governor Ranjit Kumar Sinha said.

"The objective of good governance is to ensure inclusive and all-round development. Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was considered a great leader, an extraordinary personality as well as an icon of good governance, always believed that good governance can be achieved through holistic efforts. Good governance is very important for the empowerment of our citizens, only through this we can benefit the person standing at the last end," Uttarakhand Governor said.

Good Governance Day is observed every year on December 25 in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee since 2014 after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to the power.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16 1996 to June 1 1996 and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on 16 August 2018. (ANI)

