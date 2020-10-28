Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): Accepting the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court, the state government dismissed civil judge Deepali Sharma (Senior Division) from service on Tuesday.

A full judge bench of High court issued an order on October 14 regarding the dismissal of the suspended judge.

Accepting the decision of the High Court, Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave instructions to the Government, and Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on Tuesday issued the orders for Sharma's termination.

Notably, the High Court ordered for the suspension of Sharma for allegedly holding a minor girl captive at her residence and mistreating her in January 2018.

An investigation was going on against her, and after its conclusion, the Court had issued an order for termination of her service. (ANI)

