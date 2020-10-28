Mumbai, October 28: Local trains services in Mumbai will be available for all commuters soon, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Tuesday. Responding to a commuter who sought to know when all people will be allowed to travel in local trains, Vijay Wadettiwar said a decision in this regard will be taken in the next couple of days. He assured Mumbaikars will get good news soon.

"We will take decision on starting local train services for all in the next couple of days. We have held discussions with various stakeholders. Mumbaikar will get relief on this soon (sic)," Wadettiwar, the state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, tweeted. At present, staffers of essential services, advocates and women passengers have been allowed to use the local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai. Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar Says 'Will Have to Take Loan to Pay Salaries of Government Employees, No Fund Received From Centre'.

Mumbai Local Trains Will Be Available For All Passengers Soon, Says Vijay Wadettiwar:

We will take decision on starting local train services for all in the next couple of days. We have held discussions with various stakeholders. Mumbaikar will get relief on this soon — Vijay Wadettiwar (@VijayWadettiwar) October 27, 2020

Last week, Wadettiwar gave the same assurance. After holding a meeting on allowing all passengers to use local train services with officials, including representatives of the Indian Railway on October 21, he had said that Mumbaikars "need not wait for long". "This decision will be taken soon. Mumbaikars need not wait for long. It will be finalised over the next two-three days. We will take all the organisations into confidence," he had said.

Till October 20, only those engaged in essential services as categorised by the Maharashtra government were allowed to travel in the local trains run by the Central Railway and the Western Railway, through a QR code mechanism. From October 23, women passengers have also been allowed to use the services. Besides, the Bombay High Court has allowed lawyers to use the services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).