Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 18 (ANI): The district administration in Rudraprayag has completed preparations and introduced a high-tech monitoring system ahead of the annual Kedarnath Yatra to ensure safety and smooth management of pilgrims.

A dedicated control room has been set up to monitor the entire yatra route, stretching from Gaurikund to the Kedarnath Temple. To strengthen surveillance, 360-degree cameras have been installed at key locations along the trekking route. In addition, around 90 extra cameras have been deployed across the Kedarnath highway and temple campus.

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Officials said that these cameras will provide continuous real-time monitoring through the central control room. The administration has also integrated a public announcement system, enabling authorities to broadcast important updates, advisories and directions to pilgrims as and when required.

According to the district administration, these arrangements will significantly enhance safety, streamline management, and ensure a smoother pilgrimage experience.

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Speaking exclusively to ANI, Vishal Mishra, District Magistrate (DM) of Rudraprayag, said that the control room has been established keeping the Yatra in mind. He added that around 90 cameras have been installed across the highway, trekking route, and the Kedarnath shrine area, along with an announcement system to improve convenience for pilgrims.

"To ensure the successful conduct of the Kedarnath Yatra, we have established a control room in each district, housing the police, government, and other necessary personnel. This control room operates 24 hours a day. Sector and sub-sector officers have been appointed to monitor the entire area...Approximately 90 cameras have been installed...We can even provide guidance by speaking from here. A public address system is also installed. This command and control centre and these cameras are of high quality and will be very helpful in the successful conduct of the Yatra," said Mishra.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also assured confidence in the smooth conduction of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, scheduled to commence on April 23.

Speaking with the media, after conducting an on-ground inspection of the Kedarnath Highway and other key locations here, to review arrangements for the upcoming pilgrimage, Dhami said that the Yatra is about to commence, and all necessary preparations and facilities related to the pilgrimage are being closely monitored.

"The Char Dham Yatra is about to commence... I am personally conducting an on-site inspection to ensure that all preparations are complete.... We are ready in every respect to welcome pilgrims and devotees arriving here from across the entire country and the world. All necessary arrangements have been put in place. The arrangements will be excellent, and the Char Dham Yatra will be a success," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)