Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan, the Uttarakhand government has instructed all hospitals in the state to remain on high alert.

Leaves of doctors and staff in hospitals have been cancelled.

Following instructions of the Central Health Ministry, Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar has issued necessary guidelines and instructed the state to mark 12,000 beds in all the hospitals and keep all ICUs and ventilators ready.

In view of India's ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Nepal and China borders adjoining Uttarakhand are also on alert. After midnight, Indian Army planes kept flying over the skies of Doon. Hearing the loud sound of the Indian Air Force planes, people became eager to look at the sky late at night. From 1 am to 3 am last night, Indian Air Force planes kept flying over the skies of Doon. The loud sound of the planes aroused curiosity among the people.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) on Thursday night, sources confirmed to ANI.

The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations.

The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly and targeted the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

"Yesterday night, when Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the LoC and IB, over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot areas," sources told ANI.

The Army used several air defence systems and weapons to destroy the drones.

"The engagement involved extensive use of L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment, demonstrating the Army's robust capability to counter aerial threats," sources added.

Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on X, "Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night's failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division."

Residents also reported a tense night near the border.

"There was a complete blackout last night. After which, drones started flying and firing continued the entire night. Our forces are giving Pakistan a befitting reply. We have trust in our Prime Minister and our Army. All drones were neutralised by our forces. We are proud of our country. There is tension near the border, but the rest of the places are safe," a resident told ANI.

Another local told ANI, "Last night at around 8 PM, we saw 3-4 drones. There was retaliatory firing, which continued the entire night. What Pakistan did is not right. We are not scared. Schools are closed here."

The Indian Armed Forces successfully thwarted the drone attack targeting civilian areas. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

