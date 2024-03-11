Dehradun, Mar 11 (PTI) Dialysis centres at government hospitals in Uttarakhand will now get 100 per cent medical reimbursement for their services under the Atal Ayushman Yojana, a senior official said on Monday.

The decision was taken by the State Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, higher education secretary Shailesh Bagauli said.

Also Read | Delhi Water Minister Atishi Sends DJB-related Complaints from 42 MLAs to Chief Secretary, Seeks Resolution by March 15.

Earlier, the medical reimbursement limit for dialysis centres at government hospitals under the scheme was 50 per cent.

Hundred per cent medical reimbursement to dialysis centres will ensure uninterrupted dialysis services to beneficiaries of the Atal Ayushman Yojana, Bagauli said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Prisoner Consumes Glass Fragments Alleging Harassment From Fellow Inmates in Ajmer Central Jail, Undergoes Surgery.

The Cabinet has decided to provide a scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month to 50 students registered for doing PhD or researches, he said.

The move is aimed at encouraging research and innnovation among students, Bagauli said.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to do away with the compulsory eligibility criterion of having a B.Ed degree for appointment of assistant teachers in primary schools.

It also decided to operate a 5-day 'Heli Darshan' scheme for six months as a pilot project for Adi Kailash, Gunji and other religious destinations in Pithoragarh district under the Tourism Department.

The cabinet also gave its nod to operate a 300-bed cancer hospital at Harrawala in Dehradun through PPP mode and approved the rehabilitation policy for Lakhwar Multipurpose Project.

A work force project worth Rs 630 crore was also approved under the Skill Development Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)