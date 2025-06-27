Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a relief for the Uttarakhand government, the Nainital High Court on Friday permitted the continuation of the panchayat election process, lifting its earlier stay order issued on June 23.

On Friday, after hearing the reservation roster and other documents presented by the government in the Nainital High Court, the division bench of Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Alok Mehra agreed to proceed with the process of panchayat elections.

It is worth noting that after the announcement of panchayat elections on June 21, on June 23, the High Court gave a big blow by staying the elections and seeking answers from the government on many points, including reservation.

However, an important hearing was held in the Uttarakhand High Court on Friday regarding the much-awaited three-tier panchayat elections in Uttarakhand. While hearing the petitions filed by the petitioners, the court has given interim relief to the state government and allowed it to conduct the panchayat elections.

During the hearing, the advocates on behalf of the state government informed the court that full preparations have been made for the panchayat elections and the legal process has been followed. At the same time, the petitioners raised some technical and constitutional issues.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court refused to stay the elections for the time being and clarified that the election process can move forward.

While this decision of the High Court has given a big relief to the government, the way has also been paved for the State Election Commission to formally announce the election schedule. (ANI)

