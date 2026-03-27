Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] March 27, (ANI): A bus lost control and overturned near Khupi village area near Bhowali in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Friday morning, killing one passenger and injuring several others, officials said.

SDRF Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni said that a bus overturned near Khupi on Bhowali road in the morning, leaving one person dead and several injured. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

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Speaking to ANI, the SDRF Sub-Inspector said, "Around 7:30 am today, we received information that a bus had overturned on Bhowali road near Khupi. The police evacuated the injured passengers and shifted them to the nearby hospital. One person lost his life in the incident. The body has been sent for postmortem."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)