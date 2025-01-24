Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a grand Uttarakhand Pavilion has been established at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, offering a rich display of the state's cultural, artistic, and spiritual heritage, according to an official statement.

The pavilion, which will be open from January 13 to February 26, 2025, provides pilgrims with a chance to experience the divine essence of Uttarakhand. It features cultural exhibits, local handicrafts, and spiritual displays. Additionally, arrangements for residential facilities and local cuisine are available for the pilgrims, with daily visits reaching 10,000 to 15,000 people.

The statement highlights that, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the pavilion not only showcases Devbhoomi Uttarakhand but also offers a space for displaying and selling the state's traditional art, culture, and special products. Mahakumbh-2025, held after 144 years at the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati, is a celebration of the union of cultures from India and around the world. Pilgrims from across the globe gather for their spiritual purification at this grand event.

In line with the Chief Minister's instructions, a large tent city has been constructed within the Uttarakhand Pavilion to provide accommodation and local food for pilgrims. The pavilion is being visited by up to 15,000 pilgrims daily. Alongside darshan and photography of the divine temples of Uttarakhand, stalls showcasing traditional products and cultural programs featuring the rich folk culture of the state are also being presented. The Chief Minister believes this initiative will aid in the organization of the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar in 2026, with visitors to the Uttarakhand Pavilion also receiving information about it.

Prateek Jain, Commissioner and Director General of Industries, further explained that, under Chief Minister Dhami's guidance, the pavilion not only displays the state's spiritual form but also offers a variety of products, including Uttarakhand's international brand 'House of Himalaya,' the handloom and handicraft brand 'Himadri,' Khadi, bamboo, and fibre products, as well as information on the state's tourist spots and Ayurvedic and Yoga therapies. Additionally, the Culture Department organizes cultural evenings that attract a growing number of visitors.

A Kedarnath gate has been constructed as the entrance, while a Badrinath gate marks the exit of the Uttarakhand Mandapam. Inside, replicas of the Char Dham (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath), Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, and the continuous flow of the Ganga are displayed. The pavilion also features divine replicas of Shri Jageshwar Dham, Shri Goljyu Devta, and Neem Karoli Baba, as part of the Winter Char Dham and Manaskhand Temple Mala, by the Chief Minister's vision.

The grand Uttarakhand Pavilion, located on Sector-7, Kailashpuri Road within the Prayagraj Mahakumbh area, spans 40,000 square feet. It is situated 6 km from Civil Line Prayagraj Bus Stand, 8 km from Prayagraj Junction Railway Station, and just 15 km from Prayagraj Airport. The nearest Ganga Ghat is 800 meters away, while the holy Sangam is about 5 km from the pavilion. (ANI)

