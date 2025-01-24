Bengaluru, January 24: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced scheduled power outages across several parts of Bengaluru on January 25, 27, and 28. The disruptions are due to emergency maintenance work on multiple 66/11KV substations by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Residents in affected areas are advised to prepare for outages and make necessary arrangements.

Bengaluru Power Outage Details:

January 25 (Saturday)

Timing: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Affected Areas: EcoWorld Campus, Marriott Hotel, Devarabeesanahalli, Vajram Apartment, Doddakannehalli Road, Gear School Road, Adarsh, Sai Shruti, Sterling Ascentia, Samvi, J.V. Hotel, and surrounding areas.

January 27 (Monday)

Timing: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Affected Areas: St. John’s Wood Apartment & Hospital, Tavarekere, Accenture, Oracle, Christ College, BTM Layout, Majestic Apartment, Suddagunte Palya, BG Road, Gurappan Layout, Exa, Axis Bhavan, and surrounding areas.

January 28 (Tuesday)

Timing: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Affected Areas: UB City, ITC Hotel, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, JC Road, Shantinagar, KH Road, Wilson Garden, Richmond Circle, Residency Road, Sudhamanagar, Lalbagh Road, and surrounding areas.

Advisory for Residents

BESCOM urges residents to charge essential devices, plan alternative work or study arrangements, and secure backup power sources for medical or critical equipment. This advance notice aims to minimize inconvenience and ensure preparedness.

For further updates, residents can check BESCOM’s official website or contact customer care.

