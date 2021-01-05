Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], January 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand police have arrested two persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh who allegedly looted Rs 28 lakh from people on the pretext of providing reviewer's job at the state Secretariat and the Central Secretariat.

According to the police, the accused looted money from unemployed youth from Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri of Garhwal division in the name of providing government jobs.

The police in a statement on Monday said that the accused have been identified as Yateendra Dev (38) of UP's Saharanpur and Ravi Kumar of UP's Bulandshahr. They both were arrested from the Uttarkashi district.

"The police acted on an FIR registered ay Kotwali police station in Uttarkashi district in September 2019. The complainant Brijesh Kumar has registered an FIR at the station under relevant sections of the law. The police formed a joint team comprising up of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Uttarkashi and Kotwali police station officials," police said in a statement.

The police have recovered a car, a laptop, three sim cards and various documents from the possession of the accused. (ANI)

