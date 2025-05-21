Chief Minister Pushkar Singh dhami addresses in the urban bodies of uttarakhand under the 'City to City Dialogue' program(Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a landmark initiative, the Uttarakhand Police organised an open house session with women officers under the chairmanship of Director General Deepam Seth, marking a significant step towards promoting gender inclusivity and empowerment within the force.

The session, held under the chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar, saw enthusiastic participation from women officers ranging from Sub-Inspectors to Inspector Generals of Police.

Also Read | Parking Space Must for New Car Purchase: Proof of Parking Space May Soon Become Mandatory in Maharashtra for Vehicle Registration.

A six-member women's team from the Uttarakhand Police recently participated in the 11th National Women Police Conference (NCWP) at Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Chennai. They shared their experiences on topics like work-life balance, mental health, and career development. Their insights contributed to the discussion on creating a supportive and inclusive work environment.

"Efforts have been made to extend the benefits of various public welfare schemes like Smart City Mission, PM Swanidhi Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and Amrit Mission to every citizen of Uttarakhand. Along with this, with the basic mantra of development and heritage, our rich cultural heritage," said DGP Ashok Kumar (ANI).

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Shops at Stone Market in Kotla Mubarakpur, 6 Shops Gutted (See Pics and Video).

The DGP emphasised the importance of providing women officers with career growth and development opportunities, including special training and postings in key units like Cyber Cell and STF.

"Women personnel will play a greater role in Cyber Cell, STF, SOG, Narcotics Cell, and other vital units", said the DGP. Women officers shared their experiences on balancing work and personal life, highlighting the need for flexible work policies and supportive environments.

Flexible work policies were emphasised to enable women officers to manage their work and family responsibilities effectively. Regular health check-ups, fitness programs, yoga, meditation, and sports were recommended to promote physical and mental well-being among women personnel.

Meanwhile on May 20, the Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami also announced plans to digitise the offices of municipal bodies, enhancing transparency and efficiency. Silver Jubilee Parks will be constructed to provide recreational spaces for citizens.

A training program will be conducted for local women and men to set up hi-tech hair salons and parlours. The targets are 10 hi-tech salons in each municipal corporation, five hi-tech salons in each municipality, and three hi-tech salons in each Nagar Panchayat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)