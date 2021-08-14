Uttarakhand [India], August 14 (ANI): Superintendents of Police of all districts in Uttarakhand have been instructed to be vigilant ahead of independence day, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said on Friday.

"All our 15 August programmes will be celebrated in the capital city Dehradun as well as in others districts. Police chiefs have been instructed to be alert and to keep stringent vigil so that ceremony happens happily and peacefully," said Kumar.

He also added that every year alerts have been issued on 15 August.

Talking to ANI, the DGP said that vigil has been increased in the entire state in view of specific inputs and Independence Day. He said the movement of drones will not happen without permission. (ANI)

