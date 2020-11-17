Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday informed that the rape case registered against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has now been transferred from Dehradun to Pauri's women police station.

Police took this action after a charge sheet was filed against the victim in this case.

Garhwal Range IG Abhinav Kumar told ANI: "The victim has submitted a request for the CBI inquiry of this case. The investigation has now been handed over to Pauri women police station."

"I have also recommended the withdrawal of the charge sheet filed against the victim in this case by Dehradun Police," he added.

The investigation was earlier being conducted by Dehradun Police CO Anuj Kumar and SI Asha Pancham.

It is worth mentioning that on September 6, 2020, the victim gave an application in Dehradun police station, Nehru Colony, saying that MLA Mahesh Negi had sexually abused her and now both the husband and wife are threatening to kill her. (ANI)

