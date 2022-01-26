Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of nine candidates for Uttarakhand Assembly elections and fielded former chief minister BC Khanduri's daughter and wife of current Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan Reetu Bhushan Khanduri from Kotdwar.

She is currently an MLA from Yamkeshwar.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal Slams Congress, Says 'It Politicised Golden Temple Sacrilege Issue'.

The list of candidates along with their assembly constituencies includes Shaila Rani Rawat (Kedarnath), Rajpal Singh (Jhabrera SC), Muneesh Saini (Piran Kaliyar), Reetu Bhushan Khanduri (Kotdwar), Pramod Nainwal (Ranikhet), Mohan Singh Mehra (Jageshwar), Mohan Singh Bisht (Lalkuwa), Jogendrapal Singh Routela (Haldwani) and Shiv Arora (Rudrapur).

With this, the party has so far announced candidates for a total of 68 seats in the first phase, 59 in the second phase, while there are 2 seats on which the names of the candidates are yet to be announced for the upcoming assembly polls.

Also Read | MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended till Jan 31; Apply For 900 Posts on mpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

It has released the names of 59 candidates in its first list, which includes the names of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to State President Madan Kaushik Banshidhar Bhagat and other ministers.

The BJP has fielded Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima.

Meanwhile, Congress has also finalized the names of most of its candidates and released them.

Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)