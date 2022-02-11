Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Uttarakhand on Saturday ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Shah will hold rallies at three places in Uttarakhand-- Dhanaulti, Sahaspur and Raipur. In Haridwar, he will participate in a door-to-door campaign.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: After Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Now JP Nadda Blames Jawaharlal Nehru For Delayed Liberation of Goa.

Uttarakhand will vote on February 14 for the 70-member assembly, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party currently has 57 MLAs at present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)