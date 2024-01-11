Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): Dehradun District Magistrate on Thursday ordered a probe on the alleged misuse of over Rs 60 crore in Dehradun Municipal Corporation.

"I have given orders to the commission. The verification process is going, and accordingly, action will be taken," said Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika on the alleged misuse of funds under the guise of Mohalla sanitation committees in Dehradun Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Concludes UK Visit After 'Warm Meeting' With British PM Rishi Sunak (See Pics).

Notably, 1021 employees were deployed in 100 wards of Dehradun Municipal Corporation. Most of them were found to be fake.

The alleged scam was uncovered through RTI activist advocate Vikesh Negi, who received this information under RTI.

Also Read | Ayodhya: Open Air Museum Resembling 'Ramayana Spiritual Forest' To Come Up on Sarayu River Bank, Tell Tales of Lord Ram's 14-Year Exile Peri.

In the list obtained from RTI regarding the Mohalla Sanitation Committee, councillors deployed 1021 employees in all 100 wards. All of these employees were paid Rs. 500 per day. The payments were distributed by councillors.

However, doubts were raised over the names and addresses of many employees posted in almost every ward.

The addresses of a large number of employees were not recorded in the list provided through RTI. People from Thakur, Brahmin, Jat, and Yadav castes were also shown as sanitation workers in the papers of the Mohalla Sanitation Committee.

Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika said, "There are complaints from various wards. We are conducting a verification process regarding the same. Without verification, we won't know if there was any discrepancy."

Dehradun District Magistrate promised to take proper action if the verification process proves misuse of funds. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)