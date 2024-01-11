New Delhi, January 11: Devotees visiting Ayodhya will soon be able to know more about Lord Ram's exile period of 14 years at the upcoming "Ramayana Spiritual Forest" on the banks of Sarayu river in the temple town. Ram Temple Consecration: Advanced Security Measures and Traffic Management in Place for 'Pran Pratishta' Ceremony in Ayodhya.

The ecological forest, which will resemble an open-air museum that showcases the rich tapestry of the Ramayana, is part of the Ayodhya Master Plan. "Sarayu river along with Lord Ram, Ramayana and Ayodhya have been an inevitable part of Hinduism.

The proposed spiritual forest is an extension of the riverfront designed to be an eco-friendly forest developed on the theme of Ramayana, specifically depicting Shri Ram's journey during the Vanvaas (exhile) period," Dikshu Kukreja, the master planner of the Ayodhya redevelopment project, told PTI.