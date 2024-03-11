Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting of CM Helpline 1905 at the Secretariat on Monday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister talked to various complainants, listened to their problems and took feedback regarding the CM Helpline.

The Chief Minister directed the officials that all the officers should take the complaints coming to CM Helpline 1905 as the top priority. He said that work should be done to make CM Helpline 1905 more effective.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped by Man for One Year on Pretext of Marriage, Accused Arrested.

He said that the purpose of the CM Helpline is to provide convenience to the public. "If the complaint is not resolved, the concerned department and officers should follow it up continuously. Leave the habit of keeping long-term/technical problems pending, and work on quick resolution of problems. The only purpose of the government and administration is to satisfy the public," he said to the officials.

The Chief Minister said that all the officers should regularly hold meetings regarding CM Helpline 1905 at every level. The government and administration should be accountable to the public, he said.

Also Read | Mission Divyastra: PM Narendra Modi Lauds DRDO Scientists for First Flight Test of Agni-5 ICBM With Multiple Warheads.

He said that all should work with a spirit of service towards the complainants, and solve their problems quickly without keeping them pending unnecessarily. The Chief Minister, while directing all the district officials connected through a virtual medium, said that even during Tehsil Diwas, the complaints coming from CM Helpline 1905 should be immediately updated on the portal.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister talked to the complainants of the CM Helpline by phone, in which complainant Bhavna Phulara of Udham Singh Nagar said that her ration card was not displayed online, due to which her Ayushman card was not being made.

Phulara said that her complaint was resolved in just 5 days of complaining to the CM Helpline for which complainant Bhavna Phulara expressed gratitude to the chief minister.

During the conversation with the Chief Minister, Nainital complainant Sarvesh Sharma said that there was no water in his house for many days.

"While laying the new pipeline, the old pipeline of his house was broken. No officer was ready to listen. But his complaint has been resolved just a few days after complaining to the CM Helpline," Sarvesh Sharma said.

Complainant Sarvesh Sharma praised the CM Helpline and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister.

During the conversation with the Chief Minister, complainant Sukhjivan Singh from Haridwar said that road construction work was done in his colony Vasant Vihar a few days ago. He had lodged a complaint on CM Helpline regarding poor road construction work. After filing the complaint, the road was rebuilt last Sunday. For which he praised the CM Helpline and expressed gratitude to the CM.

Hearing the complaint of complainant Vivek from Dehradun, the Chief Minister immediately directed the District Magistrate Dehradun to resolve the pending complaint quickly. He also asked the district officials to hold regular meetings regarding CM Helpline.

It was told in the meeting that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, a system has also been made to report the officers who do not work regularly on the CM Helpline portal.

Along with this, the system of message alerts regarding the communication made by the officers with the complainants has also started. Training is being given regarding communication skills training of calling executives. Also, the percentage of complaints closed satisfactorily has increased from 60 per cent to 61 per cent in the last one month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)