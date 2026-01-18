Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): An incident of ragging and assault by senior MBBS students on their juniors has come to light at Government Doon Medical College, Patel Nagar, Dehradun, leaving the affected students in shock.

Juniors were allegedly beaten with belts.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 18, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

A student from the 2025 batch of Government Doon Medical College, who was allegedly assaulted, stated in a written complaint to the administration that since the incident, he has been mentally disturbed and living in fear.

The college's Anti-Ragging Committee is investigating the matter, and the administration has imposed fines on 24 students found guilty of indiscipline.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Launch Key Infrastructure Projects in West Bengal's Singur Today, Boosting State's Growth.

Medical College Principal Geeta Jain said that the Anti-Ragging Committee is conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident. She stated that strict action will be taken against the guilty students once the committee submits its report.

The Principal added that the Discipline Committee has recorded statements of the students and that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the college.

The college administration has said that if the allegations against the students are found to be true, strict action will be taken against the accused, which may include suspension from the college. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)