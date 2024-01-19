Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 35 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to the nation in Joshimath at Chamoli district and said that the timely completion of projects has been possible due to the commitment of the organisation.

The project, which includes six roads and 29 bridges in seven states, was completed by the BRO at a cost of Rs 670 crore.

Speaking about the infrastructure projects, the Defence Minister said, "We all have to work together to protect India's borders. Praising the service of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Defence Minister said that timely completion of projects has been possible due to the commitment of the organisation.

He also called for working in an environment-friendly manner with the mantra of maximum national security and welfare and said that climate change is not just a weather-related phenomenon but a very serious issue related to national security.

He also said that the Defence Ministry is taking the weather-related phenomenon very seriously and will seek cooperation from friendly countries in this regard.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat were also present along with the Defence Minister, on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while welcoming and congratulating the Defence Minister on his arrival at Devbhoomi, expressed his gratitude for the inauguration of development projects in border areas.

The projects of seven states inaugurated by the Defence Minister include 3 bridges in Uttarakhand, 1 road and 10 bridges in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 roads and 6 bridges in Ladakh, 1 bridge in Himachal Pradesh, 2 roads in Sikkim, 8 in Arunachal Pradesh and 1 bridge in Mizoram.

Uttarakhand's Dhak Bridge and Bhapkund Bridge on the Joshimath-Malari road connecting the India-China border and Rimkhim Gadh Bridge on the Sumna-Rimkhim motor road have been built by Shivalit Project at a cost of Rs 33.24 crore. Due to this, transportation in border areas has become easier.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also made special mention of the contribution of BRO in the recently launched Silkyara Tunnel Operation to rescue stranded labourers in Uttarakhand.

Rajnath Singh also met the soldiers of the Border Roads Organisation in Joshimath Dhaka and boosted their morale by talking to them.

He also praised the work of BRO in strengthening connectivity on the country's borders in adverse circumstances.

In the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work on big projects has started while also taking into consideration the strategic, religious and environmental importance of the state.

"Schemes like Chardham All Weather Road, Rishikesh-Karnprayag Railway Line, Frontier Area Development Project and Mountain Range are important from the point of view of development as well as security," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, work is being done to rapidly advance the development work in the state of Uttarakhand.

"To make Uttarakhand the best state in the country, the state government is working with full determination and without any option," he added.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the entire BRO team for giving impetus to the infrastructure development work in the border areas. (ANI)

