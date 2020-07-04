Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): As many as 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 3,093.

"Uttarakhand reported 45 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 3,093," said State Health Department.

With the highest ever single-day spike of 22,771 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally reached 6,48,315 on Saturday.

Out of the total case, 2,35,433 patients are active cases while 3,94,227 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

