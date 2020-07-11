Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Uttarakhand today taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,417.

"The cases include 2,718 recovered, 623 active cases and 46 deaths," the State Health Department said.

A total of 8,20,916 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 5,15,386 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

There are 2,83,407 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 22,123 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

