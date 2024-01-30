Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 30 (ANI): State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Chief Constable Rajendra Singh Nath hoisted the Indian flag on the highest peak of South America, Mount Aconcagua (6961 metres).

Nath conquered Mount Aconcagua, located in Argentina, South America continent, on January 29 at 11.30 am (South America time).

He set off to conquer Mount Aconcagua on January 12, 2024. Nath was sent off from Police Headquarters by Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar after giving him the police insignia.

The Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Abhinav Kumar congratulated Nath for bringing glory to the country and praised him for his successful mountaineering expedition.

The Uttarakhand Police has announced a cash prize of Rs 10,000 to Nath.

Constable Rajendra Nath earlier marked himself in history by climbing Mountain Elbrus, the highest peak in the continent of Europe, in the worst weather conditions.

He became the first policeman of Uttarakhand Police to achieve this.

Constable Rajendra Nath has been serving in the police since the year 2001. He has also achieved a record in the past in which he became the first policeman of Uttarakhand who has successfully climbed Mountain Trishul (7120 m). (ANI)

