Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): Aiming to fasten rescue and relief operations, Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) authorities have prepared a detailed action plan to conduct search and rescue operations by coordinating with other agencies in the disaster-hit Dharali area of Uttarkashi district.

The Uttarakhand government has appointed Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Arun Mohan Joshi, as Incident Commander and Commandant, SDRF Arpan Yadav as Deputy Incident Commander.

According to a release, arrangements for real-time information exchange and joint resource use were also ensured between all agencies, so that the speed and effectiveness of the operation can be maximised.

In addition, under the direction of the Inspector General of Police, SDRF is also running community kitchens for the disaster-affected people. Fresh food has been provided to more than 1615 people from 07 August 2025 till date through these kitchens set up in Dharali and Harshil area with the support of the local administration. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are being distributed to the affected families by the team at the scheduled time every day.

SDRF personnel themselves are playing an active role in the food distribution process - in the tasks of cooking, packing, distribution and material management. Also, special attention is being paid to the standards of hygiene and cleanliness so that no health problem arises.

So far, hot and fresh food is being provided to more than 1615 people daily through this community kitchen, which not only fulfils their immediate needs but also strengthens their morale in this difficult time. This effort of SDRF is proving to be an important step towards relief and rehabilitation work in Dharali.

Medical camps are also being conducted in disaster-affected areas with the help of SDRF. In these camps, the team of doctors is providing first aid to the injured, sick and elderly. Also, essential life-saving medicines and health materials are being provided free of cost so that the disaster victims can get immediate medical help. (ANI)

