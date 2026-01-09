Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 9 (ANI): Secretary of the Department of Medical Health and Medical Education, Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, issued an order to officially change the name of the Government Nursing College in Pauri to honour the late Ankita Bhandari. The decision follows a recent order from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to rename the Shrikot nursing college in honour of the young woman, read an official statement from the CM's office.

On the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the name of Government Nursing College Dobh (Shrikot), Pauri has been changed to "Late Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College Dobh (Shrikot), Pauri", said Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

The Chief Minister had met the parents of late Ankita Bhandari recently and reiterated that the state government stands firmly with the victim's family. Assuring them of lawful, impartial, and swift action on the demands put forth by Ankita Bhandari's parents, the Chief Minister said that ensuring justice for them is the government's top priority.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed development works in the Dehradun district at the Manthan Auditorium at the Forest Headquarters on Rajpur Road. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that, during road construction, all related activities, such as laying underground electricity, water, and gas lines, are completed by the relevant departments in coordination with one another within the stipulated timeframe.

Chief Minister Dhami instructed all departments to list the works proposed for the year and execute them in a planned manner. The District Magistrate, Dehradun, was directed to allow execution of works only after preparing a concrete action plan with clearly defined timelines. Special emphasis was also laid on the proper maintenance of internal roads.

The Chief Minister issued strict instructions to ensure regular verification of Ayushman cards, ration cards, family registers, electricity bills and other important documents. He directed that documents prepared through wrongful means should be cancelled on an ongoing basis and that strict action be taken against those issuing false certificates. He also instructed the district administration, Forest Department, MDDA, and Municipal Corporation to conduct continuous drives against encroachments.

Emphasising innovation-driven development alongside routine works, the Chief Minister said that the expansion and improvement of roads and corridors have significantly enhanced connectivity in Dehradun, thereby increasing the movement of tourists and the general public. Keeping future requirements in mind, he stressed the need to further accelerate development projects and directed that schemes be implemented after consultations with public representatives.

The Chief Minister said that under the programme "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar", public grievances should be resolved on the spot and eligible beneficiaries should receive the benefits of government schemes. He reiterated that transparency, timeliness and public welfare are the government's top priorities and directed all departments to work with full commitment to achieve these goals. (ANI)

