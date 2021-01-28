Dehradun, Jan 28 (PTI) Uttarakhand's tableau in the Republic Day parade, 'Kedarkhand', has been awarded the third prize.

Union Minister of State Kiren Rijiju gave the award to the state's tableau team leader KS Chauhan.

It is for the first time after the creation of Uttarakhand that its tableau in the Republic Day parade has received an award.

Expressing happiness at the state's tableau getting an award, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Kedarnath, after which the tableau was named, has been given a much grander look after its reconstruction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)