Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): On the occasion of National Farmers Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday that 50,000 poly houses would be built in the state.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), all these poly houses will be built with the help of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). All these poly houses will be constructed in the state within two years.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge: Tamil Nadu To Test 2% of International Passengers Arriving in State Airports, Says Ma Subramanian.

In order to increase the income of the farmers in the state, Mandua will be given to the consumers through public distribution system in four plain districts of the state- Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsinghnagar and Nainital.

For this purpose, 10,000 metric tonnes of Mandua will be purchased at the minimum support price. This will increase the income of the farmers. Coarse grains will also get a boost, said the CMO statement.

Also Read | Christmas 2022: Goa Govt Advises COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour, Says ‘No Need to Panic’.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the government is making every possible effort to double the income of the farmers in the state.

In 2001, the Government of India declared December 23, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh to be celebrated as National Farmers Day.

The decision was taken to recognise Chaudhary Charan Singh's contribution to the upliftment of

farmers and the development of the agriculture sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)