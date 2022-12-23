Panaji, December 23: As Goa gears up to ring in the Christmas and New Year festivities amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the state government on Friday appealed to the people not to panic, but to take necessary precautions. A meeting of various departments was held to discuss the preparedness to tackle any eventuality on the coronavirus front amid the ongoing tourist season in the coastal state, which attracts international and domestic tourists in large numbers.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with officials, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the Union government has asked the states to remain alert about the COVID-19 infection. The Centre has asked to put in place the required infrastructure by December 27, and random testing will also be done on passengers arriving on international flights, the minister said.

People should not panic, but adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour in their day-to-day life, he said. Rane further said the state government has urged the Centre to send booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He said 53 per cent of the population is so far covered with the (booster) dose.

Goa will be receiving a large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year festivities, he said, appealing to citizens to wear masks to avoid getting infected if there is a spread of the virus in the state.

According to the state health department's bulletin on Thursday, there were 14 active COVID-19 cases. As one person tested positive on Thursday, the overall infection tally of the state rose to 2,59,062 so far and the toll stood at 4,013, with no fresh casualties.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level COVID-19 review meeting, where he cautioned against complacency, called for a strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened. "Covid is not over yet," Modi said while urging people to wear masks in crowded places.