Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): The Government of Uttarakhand has announced that it will observe 'Earth Hour' on March 28.

Residents across the state are urged to switch off all non-essential lights and electrical appliances during the one-hour period between 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM..

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This initiative aims to promote the conservation of natural resources, maintain environmental balance, and raise awareness about securing a sustainable future for the next generation. The campaign is being conducted following a communication from WWF-India, New Delhi.

All citizens are encouraged to actively participate in this global environmental initiative by turning off non-essential electrical equipment for the designated hour.

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Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today praised the new film policy announced by the state government, which provides a subsidy of up to Rs two crore to promote film production in regional languages.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Our government is steadfastly committed to promoting creativity and cultural richness. Under the new film policy, a subsidy of up to Rs 2 crore is being provided to encourage film production in regional languages, thereby creating new opportunities for local artists, directors, and technicians. This initiative will not only help take Uttarakhand's rich culture and traditions to the country and abroad but will also give a fresh impetus to employment generation and the growth of the film industry in the state."

In 2024, the Uttarakhand Cabinet under CM Dhami approved the new film policy for increasing the subsidy for those making local films in the state.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The Uttarakhand government has increased the subsidy eight times for those making Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari films in the state."

"At the same time, the subsidy for those shooting films in the state in 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule has also been doubled," it said. (ANI)

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