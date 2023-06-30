Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] June 30 (ANI): Amid the fresh debate around the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday the committee tasked with preparing the draft of the UCC, which is to be implemented in the state, worked with a cross-section of citizens over the last one year, spoke to more than 2 lakh people and key stakeholders.

The draft is nearing completion, the chief minister informed.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Blast: Seven Suffer Burns Injuries After Explosion at Pharma Company in Anakapalli District (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI on Friday, CM Dhami said the committee was to submit its final draft to the government on Friday, but will now do so in July.

He claimed that Uttarakhand would emerge as a shining example before the whole country with regard to the implementation of the UCC.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Peace, Asks Government To Take Necessary Action in the Violence Hit State.

"Uttarakhand government has taken upon itself the responsibility of implementing the UCC. Article 44 of our constitution states that the law should be equal for everyone. The people of Uttarakhand have supported it (UCC) and have shown us the way. It is a great honour and an opportunity for our state to implement the ideas and principles the Constitution was founded on," the CM said.

On the Kanwar Yatra and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the CM said, "Our preparations are over for the Kanwar Yatra and we are ready to welcome Kanwariyas from across the country. We will ensure all the devotees have a pleasant and fruitful pilgrimage and return with the holy water from the Ganges to their respective places. I presided over meetings with the respective departments to take stock of arrangements. Our state is all set to welcome the devotees of Lord Shiva and we will ensure that their pilgrimage goes off well."

The CM also thanked PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for creating a congenial environment for conducting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)