Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Uttarkashi administration, on Saturday, informed that the Yamunotri National Highway would remain closed for 1-week, from July 4 to 10, following ongoing repair work due to the damage caused near the Orchha band.

Also, it informed that the traffic will be blocked between 10 am to 4 pm, from July 4 to 10.

"Due to the damage caused near the Orchha band, it might pose a threat to vehicular movements and there is a possibility of heavy damage to the vehicles. Keeping this in view, there is an urgent requirement for the safety operations to be carried out", the order read.

Significantly, the state witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days. In Uttarkashi, four residential houses developed cracks in the walls following the lashing rains. (ANI)

