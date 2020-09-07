Dehradun, Sep 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally went past the 25,000-mark on Monday with 807 more people testing positive while seven more infected patients died in the state, a government health bulletin said.

With the addition of fresh cases, the state's tally reached 25,436 while the death toll has gone up to 348.

Also Read | Deepak Kochhar Arrested by ED in Connection to ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan Case.

All the seven coronavirus patients died at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani, the bulletin stated.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of infections with 241 cases, Nainital 142, Udham Singh Nagar 118, Pauri 84, Haridwar 73, Tehri 41, Uttarkashi 35, Champawat 19, Rudraprayag 15, Almora 13, Chamoli 12 , Bageshwar 7 and Pithoragarh 7, the bulletin said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates DRDO Scientists for Successful Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle Flight.

So far, 17,046 COVID patients have recovered while 77 people have migrated out of the state, it said. There are 7,965 active cases in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)