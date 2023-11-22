Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): The rescue operations have entered the final stages at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi where 41 workers remain trapped as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have entered the tunnel, an official statement issued by Chief Minister office said on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office said that an ambulance is also deployed inside the tunnel and a team of doctors is also put on stand-by for health check-ups of the workers.

Also Read | G20 Virtual Summit 2023: World Worried About Negative Effects of AI, Deepfake, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Silkyara rescue operation is now in the final stages. The NDRF team is deployed to rescue the workers. An ambulance is deployed inside the tunnel and a team of doctors is deployed in the CHC located at Chinyalisaur for health check-ups of the workers. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhamihimself is also present in Uttarkashi," an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The rescue operation has been ongoing for the past 11 days.

Also Read | Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Declared At kea.kar.nic.in, Know How to Download Scorecard.

A 41-bed hospital readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for medical examination and care of trapped workers after they are evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

NDRF personnel also carried oxygen cylinders at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel to assist in the ongoing rescue operation.

The rescuers have completed 45-meter pipe drilling to evacuate the trapped workers.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Wednesday entered the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi where 41 workers remain trapped.

The rescue operations have intensified at the site with around 30 ambulances have been arranged at the spot to cater to emergency services if needed.

Speaking to ANI, Bisan Singh Panwar, Ambulance Technical Staff said, "We have oxygen cylinders available in the ambulances. Once workers come out, their vital organs will be checked. A total of 30 ambulances have been arranged so far. Out of 30 ambulances, there are 8 advanced life support ambulances and 22 BLS ambulances. It has been instructed to us that remain alert as rescue operation might be completed by night."

Earlier today, Former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Bhaskar Khulbe on Wednesday said that work for the next phase will start today itself.

Khulbe who is also the Special Executive Officer in the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, said, "I am very happy to tell you that with the work we were doing for the last 1 hour, we have drilled another 6-meter length with an American Oger machine. I am hopeful that in the next 2 hours, work will start for the next phase."

The government said that ONGC is mobilizing machinery from the USA, Mumbai, and Ghaziabad for vertical boring.

Expressing hope, Sunita Hembram, the family member of a trapped worker said that she had a conversation with her brother-in-law who is trapped in the tunnel and informed her about his well-being.

"I had a conversation with my brother-in-law who is trapped here. He is stable and healthy. The workers have received food, clothes and other items. Hopefully, they will be rescued by the morning tomorrow. The doctors also had a conversation with the trapped workers," Sunita said.

Meanwhile, Additional Secretary Technical, Road and Transport Mahmood Ahmed said that the 'big news' is expected to be received tonight or tomorrow morning.

"If there are no obstacles, some big news may be received tonight or tomorrow morning. An iron rod has also come along with the debris. It is a matter of happiness that this iron in the middle of laying the pipeline did not create any problems for us," Ahmed said.

He also said that an additional 800 mm pipe had also been pushed 21 metres inside the tunnel.

"An additional 800 mm pipe has also been pushed 21 metres inside the tunnel. Around 12:45 am, we started drilling through the auger machine and so far, we have pushed three more pipes. As long as we reach 45-50 metres inside the tunnel, we will not be able to give you the exact time. We are also doing horizontal drilling, we have entered around 8 metres from there as well," the official told the reporters.

L&T Safety Head, Nigel Wirtz said, "The current situation is that they are drilling away. Hopefully, they are going to break through. It looks like it is going to happen. We are also assisting with the micro-tunneling as well. The job has to be done correctly and in a systematic way."

Former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office Bhaskar Khulbe arrived at the Silkyara Tunnel on Wednesday, where 41 workers have been trapped for 11 days after a portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12.

Speaking to reporters at the mouth of the tunnel site, Khulbe said the trapped workers were in high spirits after he spoke with them while a NDRF official said that the communication is well established with the trapped workers.

"It is a matter of great pleasure for us that 39 metres of pipeline have been inserted for horizontal drilling through the rubble. Everything is going as planned. I spoke to them, and everyone was in high spirits. Let us hope we will be able to achieve it," he said.

He was also accompanied during his visit by the Uttarkashi District Magistrate, Abhishek Ruhela.

Earlier on November 12, 2023, a collapse occurred in the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labourers with available electricity and water supply.

On Tuesday, rescuers attempted 'horizontal drilling' and fed trapped workers with solid cooked food simultaneously.

Five agencies--ONGC, SJVNL, RVNL, NHIDCL, and THDCL--have been assigned specific responsibilities, working collaboratively with occasional task adjustments for operational efficiency, the government said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)