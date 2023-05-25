New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) An Uzbeki boy has received a new lease of life after undergoing a challenging "redo surgery" for removal of a 4-cm-long brain tumour at a private hospital in Noida, doctors said on Thursday.

The seven-year-old boy was discharged four days after the surgery, which went on for five hours, they said.

A team of doctors led by Dr Rahul Gupta, director of neurosurgery at Fortis Hospital, Noida conducted the "redo surgery", the hospital said in a statement.

He was recently operated for removal of "a 4-cm-long tumour from the hindbrain with the help of redo surgery in the posterior Fossa (a small space in the back side of the skull)", it said.

The patient was earlier operated on in Uzbekistan in 2021, where only a partial excision of the tumour was done followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy. However, the patient's condition did not improve and his family came to India looking for better medical expertise and clinical outcomes, the doctors said.

Upon admission at Fortis, Noida, the patient was drowsy, had a severe headache with occasional vomiting, difficulty in walking and loss of appetite. A brain MRI was conducted which revealed a tumour with increased water in the brain (hydrocephalus), the statement said.

The doctors then planned to operate again, which was challenging as it would be a repeat surgery on a young child in the intricate area of the skull which had already been exposed to radiation earlier, it said.

"This was an uncommon brain tumour as the size of the tumour was large compared to the size of the hindbrain and was pushing the brain stem. A redo surgery in the posterior Fossa is very challenging as this is a small compartment of the brain. In this case, vital structures like the brain stem and important blood vessels lay in the vicinity of the tumour," Gupta said.

Even a minor surgical error could have led to a "complete respiratory failure and paralysis". There were additional risk factors such as respiratory arrest, limb weakness or paralysis, prolonged coma, or even the possibility of a fatal outcome due to the age of the patient and recurrent disease, he added.

"Had the boy not been treated, he would not have survived more than a month. We operated on the patient through the same incision done two years ago in Uzbekistan," Gupta said.

The radiation given to the child in 2021 had made the tissue hard and all the tissues adherent to each other, making dissection very difficult. The focus was to conduct a maximal safe excision, he said.

"We excised it completely, saved all important structures and opened the cerebrospinal fluid pathways so that hydrocephalus was also cured. The patient was intubated in ICU for one day and accepted feeds orally 24 hours after the surgery. He was able to walk after 48 hours and discharged from the hospital after four days without any complications," Gupta said.

